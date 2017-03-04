President Donald Trump on Saturday leveled a stunning accusation against his predecessor, suggesting Barack Obama ordered surveillance on his residence at New York's Trump Tower during last year's election.

In a series of pre-dawn posts on Twitter, the current president said that he just discovered that he was "wire tapped" just before the November elections, but nothing had been discovered. Trump invoked the specters of former President Richard Nixon and Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Trump's brash comments come in the middle of a raging controversy over potential contact his campaign and its surrogates may have had with Russian officials. Russia stands accused of having interfered in the election.

Fallout from the political firestorm forced newly confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from inquiries into the matter, amid questions over whether he had met with a Russian ambassador. Last month, the White House's top national security advisor, Michael Flynn, was forced to step down for similar reasons.

A representative for Obama did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.