Uncertainties about President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve are major challenges for the global economy, according to a top Chinese official.

Speaking with CNBC, Chinese Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said he views questions about the U.S. as some of the primary drivers of worldwide economic doubt.

"Internationally, I think the big challenge is uncertainty. So I see some uncertainty firstly is the Trump administration economic policy, that is, what will happen and what impact to the US economy and the global economy," he said.

"Second uncertainty certainly is the Federal Reserve: How they will make the decision for interest rates. And the most challenging situation is anti-trade and some (cases happening) with geopolitical risk."

Zhu said the Chinese government is focused on maintaining communication between itself and the U.S. administration. That's why, he said, the February call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping — in which the U.S. leader agreed to honor the "One China" policy — was "very important."

As for Trump's threats to officially label China a currency manipulator, Zhu struck a neutral tone.

"We hope that (judgment about a manipulator label) should be based on reality and also the U.S. Treasury has their three conditions. They have their judgment. We have our judgment. We keep very close communications day by day," he said.