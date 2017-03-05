U.S. Federal Bureau Of Investigation Directory James B. Comey has asked the Justice Department to refute that former President Barack Obama had ordered the tapping of then presidential candidate Donald Trump's telephones last year. the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing senior American officials.

The New York Times said the F.B.I. declined to comment as did Sarah Isgur Flores, spokeswoman for the Justice Department, on the comments.

At the weekend, Trump leveled the explosive allegations via series of tweets that the Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders of Obama, and then on Sunday the White House released a statement that called for a congressional inquiry and said no further comment would be made until that process was completed.

Read the full story from the New York Times here.

