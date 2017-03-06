Bond investors gear up for potential rate hike; auctions in focus

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled a U.S. interest rate would be likely this month with the Federal open Market Committee scheduled to meet on March 14-15. On the data front, Monday will see factory orders for January released at 10 a.m ET.

Monday will also see the auction of $30 billion in 13-week bills and $24 billion in 26-week bills.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.42 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.84 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.86 a barrel, down 0.88 percent.

Oil prices slipped on Monday to erase gains made in the previous session amid continuing concerns on lower growth targets in China and Russia's compliance with a global deal to curb oversupply.