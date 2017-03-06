Buy Apple on iPhone 8 ‘super-cycle,’ India growth, Citi says

Investors should buy Apple shares because earnings will top Wall Street expectations next year due to iPhone 8 sales and growth in international markets, according to Citi Research, which reiterated its buy rating on the smartphone maker.



The firm is bullish on "Apple stock ahead of the iPhone 8 super-cycle, growth in margin accretive services, opportunity for growth in major countries like India, and potential tax reform," analyst Jim Suva wrote in a note to clients Friday.