    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Apple on iPhone 8 ‘super-cycle,’ India growth, Citi says

    A customer buying an iPhone in New Delhi, India
    Prashanth Vishwanathan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A customer buying an iPhone in New Delhi, India

    Investors should buy Apple shares because earnings will top Wall Street expectations next year due to iPhone 8 sales and growth in international markets, according to Citi Research, which reiterated its buy rating on the smartphone maker.

    The firm is bullish on "Apple stock ahead of the iPhone 8 super-cycle, growth in margin accretive services, opportunity for growth in major countries like India, and potential tax reform," analyst Jim Suva wrote in a note to clients Friday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...