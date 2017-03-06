The elusive British street artist Banksy has offered his latest artwork in the form of a newly opened hotel in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian guesthouse, which consists of nine rooms, is set to be a functioning hotel and art gallery filled with provocative and political satire art pieces surrounding the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

The guesthouse is situated right across the street from Israel's controversial separation wall and is dubbed "the hotel with the worst view in the world." Click through for a tour of Banksy's Walled Off Hotel.