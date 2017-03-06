EpiPen competition grows: Alternatives to anti-allergy device see big jump in prescriptions in 2017

Source: AthenaResearch

The dramatic jump in prescriptions reflected a recent increase in the non-EpiPen options available to buyers of anti-allergy devices — including Mylan's own generic version. It also came after decisions by major insurer Cigna to no longer carry the brand-name version of EpiPen, and by big pharmacy chain CVS to slash the price of a competing product.

EpiPen long has been the dominant product in the anti-allergy auto-injector category. The device is used to deliver an emergency dose of epinephrine, a drug that counteracts the sometimes fatal allergic reaction anaphylaxis.

Mylan's dominant position in the market was cemented in late 2015 when Sanofi recalled the competing product Auvi-Q — which had only been on sale in the United States since 2013 — after problems were identified in its delivery of the correct dosage of the drug.

At the start of 2016, EpiPen was getting more than 95 percent of the prescriptions, according to Athenainsight, and it continued hovering around that rate up to the end of the summer of 2016.

That's when a controversy erupted over Mylan's pricing of EpiPen. Consumers, outraged that they were faced with a retail sticker price of $600 for a two-pack of EpiPens, began complaining online, drawing the attention of the news media and elected officials. It soon became widely known that Mylan had increased the price of EpiPen by 500 percent in recent years.

Mylan, stung by the reaction, responded by expanding its customer-assistance program, which slashed the price of EpiPen to $300 for many consumers.

But effects of the controversy were seen in September, when 7.8 percent of prescriptions were for EpiPen competitors, up from just 4.9 percent the month before, Athenainsight found.

In October, 7 percent of prescriptions were for non-EpiPen devices.

EpiPen's share of prescriptions grew in November and December. But in January, the share of prescriptions by competitors started increasing dramatically.