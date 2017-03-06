Investor fears over Europe could be overdone, but watch out for the US: Experts

The risks surrounding the several elections involving populist movements set to take place across Europe this year are being overstated, say investment experts.

Investors are concerned about the continued rise of populism could upset the current political and economic system, but Andrew Parry, head of equities at Hermes Investment Management, expects Europe to react against populism this year.

"There's the political risk that appears to be hanging over Europe. I think somewhat ironically, the more that people think that Trump is the embodiment through populism of the new economic model, the more you actually get a reaction against populism in Europe," he told CNBC's Street Signs.

"The political fears with the forthcoming French election, and then Dutch and German later in the year, possibly could be overdone."