Why the Fed's almost-certain rate hike is an even bigger deal than normal

The market has spent seven years tethered to the Federal Reserve's every utterance, but now it appears ready to move on.

This may well have been the moment everyone on Wall Street has been waiting for.

Instead of recoiling in terror at the thought that the Fed not only is ready to hike interest rates but also is prepared to do so on a regular basis, the market essentially has shrugged. No wailing, no gnashing of teeth, just a general recognition that higher rates are in the future and that doesn't spell looming catastrophe.

Indeed, the notable part of the reaction was that there was so little reaction, even though the unmistakable momentum for a rate hike seemed to come out of nowhere.





