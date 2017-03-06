Why the Fed's almost-certain rate hike is an even bigger deal than normal

Much attention has been paid to the U.S. presidential election and the emergence of Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda of lower taxes and new government spending. Stocks rallied while keeping government bond yields in check, and financial conditions have loosened.
The closely watched Citigroup Economic Surprise index, which measures data compared to expectations, is around its highest level in three years, as the most of the data continue to come in relatively strong.
However, the Fed has been basing policy not only on how the U.S. recovery is coming along, but also on how things are shaping up globally. Indications that Europe isn't about to collapse beneath its sovereign debt load and that Chinahas a firmer grasp on its slowing growth have helped contribute to a growing sense of confidence on a global level.
"It's a broad-based flood of better economic momentum evidence," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Wells Capital Management. "It's also not just real growth, it's nominal — reinflation showing up in a lot of places around the globe."
Paulsen points to several other indicators, particularly gains in median income, that the Fed should use as green lights for more rate hikes.
"I think it's more than a March rate hike. They're putting themselves on a schedule for three to four rate hikes a year," he said.
For now, Fed officials continue to indicate there will be three hikes this year and probably three more in 2018. However, there's already growing speculation that the FOMC moves in March, June and September then enacts a de facto hike in December by announcing that it will begin rolling off some the $4.5 trillion in fixed income assets on its balance sheet.
The committee at its upcoming meeting also will release its summary of economic projections that could provide more clues about the expected growth path ahead, and the corresponding expectations for interest rates.