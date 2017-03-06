Deutsche Bank CEO rejects rumors he's quitting: 'I am 150% in and I am around to see this reversal'

The company chief disagreed with the notion that the discount being applied to shares in order to raise the 8 billion euros was wide, telling CNBC, "I think the pricing looks about right."

The beleaguered firm also estimates an additional 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) could be raised through the disposal of non-core assets and the partial flotation of its minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management.

The firm will be slimmed down into three divisions and will seek to retain and to reintegrate Postbank, a unit it had previously aimed to put on the auction block.

Cryan deflected suggestions that this latest strategic reshuffle represented a significant switch in strategy from the restructuring announced less than a year and a half ago. He noted that the decision to reduce the company's four divisions – as announced in October 2015 – to merely three was only a "slight reorganization" not a wholesale strategic change.

However, Deutsche Bank's decision to integrate Postbank into its private and commercial clients division will lead to a "difficult" period and will "inevitably" result in further job cuts, according to the company's chief.

"There will be a difficult integration process in Germany but it's only in Germany that that applies," Cryan said from the company's London headquarters, referring to the bank's announcement Sunday to combine the units and create a "clear market leader".

Cryan added that further headcount reductions would be unavoidable but that Germany's largest lender had not yet worked out exact numbers or developed a plan. He noted that a program of branch closures and headcount cuts within Deutsche Bank's German operations still had another quarter or two to play out, after which point the bank should have a plan in place to tackle this latest integration.