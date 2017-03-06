Deutsche Bank CEO rejects rumors he's quitting: 'I am 150% in and I am around to see this reversal'

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Cryan has denied recent media reports that he is growing tired of leading the embattled German lender, in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
The enthusiasm of Deutsche Bank's CEO to continue with what has been an arduous job since he took the reins, firstly in a joint role in June 2015 and as sole head as of last May, has been recently questioned by some elements of the media.
"I am not weary of Deutsche Bank. I said yesterday I am 150 percent in and I am around to see this reversal," confirmed the CEO. German daily business newspaper Handelsblatt recently reported that it has been claimed by inside sources that the CEO has "grown tired of his post".
Cryan was speaking the morning after Germany's biggest bank announced another strategic overhaul with aspects including an 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) capital raise to be launched on March 21 and undertaken via the issuance of new shares with subscription rights for existing investors.