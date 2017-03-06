The U.S. government changed H-1B visa rules. Here's what it means for tech

"Premium processing" of H-1B visas, which allowed skilled workers to pay extra to request faster approval to work in the U.S., will no longer be available starting April 3, immigration authorities announced. That basically means all applicants will have to wait the standard period to see if they have won the "lottery," without the option to pay an extra $1,225 filing fee for guaranteed answer after 15 days.

Essentially, the government is shifting around which administrative tasks they'll tackle first, said said immigration attorney Rajiv Khanna.

"This is not new for anybody. Last year they did the same thing," Khanna said. "It simply means a diversion of resources toward other programs that lack resources."

Indeed, last year immigration authorities said they were delaying premium processing until May 16. But this year's announcement gives a six-month window, not a specific date, for the premium processing delay.



That's where things get tricky.

"At least last year, we knew that by May, the premium track would kick in. It's fair for them to want a month, because they get this flood of applications and go through the lottery process. Getting a month is reasonable," said attorney Piyumi Samaratunga. "[Now] we don't know if it will be implemented in May or at all."

For highly skilled foreign nationals hoping to work in the U.S., the H-1B visa program was already a gamble, as a relatively small number of spots are allocated through a lottery process. Almost all H-1B visa workers start working in October, and that won't change, Khanna said.

H-1B visas applicants must apply six months in advance of their start date — meaning an April 1 application for an Oct.1 start date. Indeed, last year, the H-1B visa program hit its cap for petitions by April 7.

What will change is how fast employers and workers get a "yay" or "nay" on whether they were one of the lucky ones.