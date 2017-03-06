Here's why Warren Buffett thinks you should buy a home

When it comes to home ownership, there are people who think it's "an escalator to wealth" and others who claim it's "the American nightmare."

What does self-made billionaire Warren Buffett say? His advice is to buy.

Real estate is a valuable asset "for a great many people," particularly for families that plan on being in the same location for many years, he tells CNBC: "If you know you're going to live in a given area, or think it's very likely, for a considerable period of time and you've got a family, the home is terrific."