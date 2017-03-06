Ivanka Trump faces an uphill battle as she tries to build support for her signature issues of affordable child care and paid family leave, courting corporate executives and lawmakers in hopes of generating momentum amid a packed legislative agenda in Washington.

Trump appears to be making headway with one important player, however: her father. In President Donald Trump's speech laying out his vision for America to Congress last week, he highlighted both issues as having bipartisan appeal, along with defense and infrastructure spending.

"My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible and affordable, to help ensure new parents that they have paid family leave," Trump said to applause.

But the prospect of near-term action remains slim. The White House has set an aggressive timeline for making good on its core campaign promises: It hopes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act by Easter and then tackle a massive overhaul of the nation's tax code by August. There are also routine tasks such as drafting the federal budget and raising the debt ceiling that have turned into flashpoints in the past.