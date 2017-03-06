Forget Snap, this next IPO will test if tech valuations can survive the public markets

That said, it's unlikely that the successful Snap IPO will turn out to be a bubble, she said.

"The average IPO so far this year has been priced below the mid-point of the range and the returns have been positive both from the IPO and also for post-IPO investors," she said.

"We think there still is a lot of price sensitivity in the market and Snap may be an opening for other [$1 billion start-ups], but there are many other IPOs that are being down at fairly reasonable levels," said Smith.

Investors in highly valued startups have been concerned about the willingness of public market investors buy into those companies at or above those high valuations, said Smith, also an IPO exchange-traded fund (ETF) manager. Private investors have are wary of taking a markdown on their investments, she said.

Retail investors have been willing to pay a premium for companies with name recognition, "quite frequently," she said. High-end parka maker Canada Goose — an important consumer IPO — will be pricing shares next week.