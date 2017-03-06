Warren Buffett likely won't get any help buying health insurance from Republicans, but for some other nonpoor folks ...

The leading Republican proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act reportedly would still give relatively high-income earners at least some assistance buying health insurance, but gets rid of a controversial plan to tax some job-based coverage.

The new proposal also reportedly delays repealing many Obamacare taxes by a year.

The new details of the GOP proposal — which has yet to be officially unveiled in Congress — were reported Monday by Politico.com.

The Republican plan calls for issuing tax credits to people who buy individual health insurance plans, as opposed to those who are covered through an employer's plans.

Politico reported that the new proposal would begin phasing out the value of those tax credits at a level of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for households.

But they only would be completely eliminated for individuals who earn more than $215,000 annually, and a household that earns more than $290,000.

An earlier GOP plan called for tax credits to be given to anyone who bought individual health plans, but that proposal had drawn howls from more conservative members of Congress who objected to the idea of rich people being given such a benefit.

However, the new proposal still would give some aid to people who would be considered to be making more than a decent income in much of the U.S.

A household earning $290,000 annually is in the 97.7 percentile of earners in the United States, meaning that just 2.3 percent of the households in the country earned more than that in 2016.

An individual earning $215,000 is in the 98.1 percentile of U.S. individual earners.

Politico's article on the new GOP proposal said it completely eliminates a cap on the tax exemption for job-based health coverage.

Most Americans, 170 million or so, get health insurance through an employer. Employers' contribution to the cost of that coverage is not taxed, nor is the value of the coverage to employees. And employees pay their share of the coverage, in the form of premiums, with pretax income.

An earlier GOP proposal would have limited the amount of job-based health insurance that would be exempt from being taxed. That plan had called for taxing employees on the value of coverage that exceeded the 90th percentile of current insurance premiums.

The elimination of that aspect means the GOP, to avoid increasing the federal budget deficit, would have to dig up a new source of revenue to fund the tax credits for the purchase of individual insurance plans.

Politico also reported that Obamacare taxes, including ones on prescription and over-the-counter drugs, health savings accounts and tanning services would continue until 2018, instead of ending this year, as the earlier GOP plan called for.