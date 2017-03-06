The top 10 big cities for job seekers

If you're in the market for a new job, you may want to consider the nation's capital. For the third year in a row, Washington, DC, topped Gallup's Good Jobs rating, which highlights the metro areas with a high percentage of good jobs available to those seeking full-time work.

Gallup defines a "good job" as one that offers 30 or more hours of work per week and provides a regular paycheck.

In general, state capitals with strong technology hubs populate the top 10, Gallup reports: "All of the top six metro areas on the list include state capitals (or the nation's capital), and all have been in the top 10 rankings since Gallup began comparing the 50 most populous U.S. metros in 2014."

Here are the cities that cracked the top 10. We've also included the 2015 Good Jobs rate to give you an idea of which cities showed improvement or lost ground when it comes to the labor force participation rate.

10. Dallas, Texas



2016 Gallup Good Jobs rate: 50.4%

2015 Gallup Good Jobs rate: 51.1%