Watch: Top Trump administration officials discuss new travel ban

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Top Trump administration officials are expected to talk Monday about the new executive order barring travel from predominantly Muslim countries the White House says pose a high terrorism risk.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are slated to discuss the measure that Trump signed Monday.

The White House has crafted a new version of the order, after the original measure was suspended in federal court. Officials hope the changes will help it better stand up to legal scrutiny.

Trump has defended the restrictions on travel as necessary to prevent terrorist attacks in the United States. Critics have said the order targets Muslims, based on Trump's campaign trail rhetoric about the religion, and could prove counterproductive in combating terrorism.