Asian equities were in the red on Wednesday amid mounting geopolitical risks in the region and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy next week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.37 percent as the yen strengthened against the greenback.
Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.25 percent, with heavy losses in its materials sub-index, down 1.02 percent.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.03 percent in early trade, as traders await the expected Constitutional Court's announcement about whether it will deliver it ruling on the President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, Reuters reported.
Geopolitical risks in Asia are mounting, with the arrival of the first components of a U.S.-deployed Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.
The deployment of the system drew strong rebuke from China, even though the U.S. state department said it has told China that the deployment of THAAD anti-missile system is no threat to china, but a response to North Korea's latest missile test.
South Korean companies in China have since reported cyber attacks, store closures and fines, while state-controlled media has called for a boycott of South Korean goods and services, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for calm between Malaysia and North Korea after Pyongyang barred Malaysians from leaving the country, which sparked Malaysia to do the same with North Koreans in its country.
On the economic data front, Japan's fourth-quarter gross domestic product was revised up to 1.2 percent from the preliminary figure of 1 percent, as capital expenditure grew at its fastest pace in three years.
Ahead, trade data from China is due.
"Both imports and exports are estimated to show further strength in February, echoing January's 15-17 percent increases," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, in a Wednesday note.
"Any evidence of acceleration would not only support shares but also potentially re-ignite currency markets," he added.
Wall Street ended lower on Tuesdayamid the prospects of higher interest rates and the House Republicans legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.58 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 20,924.76, the S&P 500 index was down 6.92 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 2,368.39, while the Nasdaq composite finished lower by 15.25 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,833.93.
The dollar remained was steady against a basket of currencies, trading at 101.76 on Wednesday morning in Asia. The yen traded at 113.87 against the greenback, while the Australian dollar slipped from levels above $0.76 to $0.7588.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at CERAweek that compliance among top global producers with a deal to curb supplies should improve in February.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that oil market fundamentals were improving after the output deal to cut global supplies.
But, oil prices were little changed as growing expectations of increased U.S. production outweighed the Saudi minister's bullish comments. The American Petroleum Institute data showed that U.S. crude stocks rose 11.6 million barrels last week, more than five times analyst's forecasts, Reuters reported.
U.S. crude fell 0.1 percent to $53.14 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was down 0.2 percent to settle at $55.92.