Asian equities were in the red on Wednesday amid mounting geopolitical risks in the region and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy next week.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.37 percent as the yen strengthened against the greenback.



Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.25 percent, with heavy losses in its materials sub-index, down 1.02 percent.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.03 percent in early trade, as traders await the expected Constitutional Court's announcement about whether it will deliver it ruling on the President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, Reuters reported.

Geopolitical risks in Asia are mounting, with the arrival of the first components of a U.S.-deployed Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.

The deployment of the system drew strong rebuke from China, even though the U.S. state department said it has told China that the deployment of THAAD anti-missile system is no threat to china, but a response to North Korea's latest missile test.

South Korean companies in China have since reported cyber attacks, store closures and fines, while state-controlled media has called for a boycott of South Korean goods and services, Reuters reported.