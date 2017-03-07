Banks are about to get a huge cash windfall thanks to Trump

President Donald Trump has made easing banking restrictions a key part of his platform. He's specifically looking to increase bank lending. Bank credit is up 38 percent, and commercial and industrial loans are up 36 percent since the beginning of 2010, but Trump believes lending is expanding too slowly and businesses are having trouble accessing credit.

While the White House has yet to lay out specifics about what regulations will look like, Goldman believes they'll center around easing stress test requirements, rolling back the way banks have to count risk assets, and bringing capital requirements imposed by the U.S. Federal Reserve more in line with other organizations such as the international Financial Stability Board.

Changing the stress test rules alone would allow banks to return more capital to investors.

In the "blue sky" scenario where the regulatory changes unfold in the way in the way most beneficial to banks, Goldman envisions banks increasing dividends by 45 percent on average through 2018. That compares to expected dividend increases of 11 percent for the entire S&P 500.



In addition to the increased dividends, bank earnings could gain an additional 28 percent upside from the 2018 estimates Goldman currently places on the sector, the report said.

Goldman's analysts figure that while banks have become an easy political target in the post-crisis years, negotiations about rolling back regulations will include talk that banks have braced themselves against financial crisis-type scenarios and are ready to return to a less restrictive environment.

"Given the significant strengthening of capital, liquidity and reporting and stress testing since the financial crisis, it can be argued that there are already sufficient checks in place to ensure that banks are not taking excessive risk in their market-making operations," the analysts said.

Bank stocks have been on fire since Trump's election, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index up about 28 percent. The sector has led a broader rally that has seen the S&P 500 rise nearly 11 percent during the same period.

Like many other analysts, Goldman does not believe the Dodd-Frank reforms will be rolled back in their entirety.

However, it sees individual portions getting rolled back substantially.