Billionaire restaurateur: Trump is doing a great job

Self-made billionaire and restaurateur Tilman Fertitta says Donald Trump is going to help America because he is going to help American business.

"Taking so much power away from the government and putting it back in business is going to be great for American capitalism," says Fertitta, the star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." "And why is America great? One reason: American capitalism."

Fertitta is worth nearly $3 billion and has 60,000 employees spread across his restaurant and casino empire. The CEO got his start peeling shrimp in the back of his father's restaurant in Galveston, Texas.

In particular, Fertitta is encouraged to hear Trump talk about getting rid of regulations, which he says hamper growth.