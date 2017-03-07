Need policy action for markets to get to next level: Pro Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 | 6:07 AM ET | 02:18

The U.S. economy cannot grow faster without its budget deficit rising, either through increased spending or lower taxes, according to one investment strategist. But getting there won't be politically easy.

The "fiscal deficit has to widen. If it doesn't widen, growth will slow down in the second half," Krishna Memani, chief investment officer at OppenheimerFunds, told about 200 clients last Thursday at the firm's outlook event.

"Unfortunately, the people that the administration relies on to get those things passed are not enamored with fiscal spending," he said.

Annual projected federal budget deficit (2016-2020)



Source: OppenheimerFunds, Congressional Budget Office and Tax Policy Center as of 1/31/2017.



Last Tuesday, a report showed U.S. gross domestic product grew 1.6 percent in 2016, the slowest since 2011.

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. economy will grow at least 4 percent a year under his policies, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects 3 percent growth. The administration also claims it can achieve that growth without boosting the U.S. budget deficit, because Washington will supposedly cut spending enough to offset reduced tax income.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in February that the administration aims to offset a $54 billion increase in defense spending with reduced domestic spending. Trump's budget is expected next week.