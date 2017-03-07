Chevron CEO Watson says he supports Trump on tax reform

Chevron Chief Executive John Watson told CNBC Tuesday that he "strongly supports U.S. tax reform" under President Donald Trump's administration.
Trump's administration wants to make U.S. tax reform competitive, Watson said during an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Specifically he discussed a proposed bill — a border-adjustment tax — that could hike rates on American imports.
Despite concerns that a border tax could hurt oil prices, Chevron's Watson said industry imports would "come into balance" over time. "The unpredictable effects of the U.S. dollar strengthening is what concerns a lot of people," he explained.