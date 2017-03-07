China's February exports rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier, while imports soared 44.7 percent percent in yuan terms, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

The numbers compared against a 15.9 percent rise in January exports and a 25.2 percent rise in January imports.

China's February's trade flow produced a rare trade deficit of 60.36 billion Chinese yuan ($8.75 billion) for the month, the General Administration of Customs said. In January, China recorded a trade surplus of 354.53 billion yuan.

Dollar-denominated trade figures are due later Wednesday.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct import percentage growth for February in yuan terms.





