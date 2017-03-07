Dutch populist Wilders loses ground in the polls as 'Trump effect' comes into play: Analyst

Dutch populist Geert Wilders' popularity seems to be diminishing among the Netherlands electorate as his chances of an outright victory appear to be hampered by U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist agenda.
With just over a week to go until the Netherlands general election, the leader of the anti-immigration Party for Freedom (PVV) is now running neck and neck with Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals, according to a Peil.nl poll published Sunday.
"I can only speculate, but I think a negative Trump effects is at play," Holger Sandte, chief European analyst at Nordea, told CNBC in an email Tuesday.
"On top of that, Rutte's sharpening of the tone regarding immigration could also play a role. And some potential PVV voters might feel that their vote is lost as the main parties excluded to cooperate with Wilders," Sandte added.