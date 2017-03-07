It pays to shop around, even for a funeral.
Consumers who pick a big-box funeral home assuming its prices are competitive could be overpaying, according to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America and the Funeral Consumers Alliance.
The consumer advocates say median prices at funeral homes operated by Service Corporation International — the largest corporate provider, whose brands include Dignity Memorial and National Cremation Society — run 47 to 72 percent higher than prices at other, independent funeral homes. (See chart below.)