Funeral pricing site Parting.com estimates that families spend roughly $10,000 on final expenses. That includes an average $6,000 on goods and services from a funeral home, as well as an average $2,000 to the cemetery and another $1,000 to $2,000 for a headstone or grave marker.

Shopping around isn't always easy, however. In an undercover Federal Trade Commission investigation during 2015 and 2016, 23 percent of funeral homes failed to properly disclose prices, the commission announced last month.

The FTC's Funeral Rule requires funeral homes to provide you with a price list, and ideally, you should reach out to a few local providers for comparison as part of your estate planning, said Reed. Parting.com also offers a free search, by ZIP code.

"See what costs what, and treat this just like you would a major investment — because that's what this is," she said.