Here's the price tag for GOP health care plan: $600 billion

Repealing Obamacare may be politically popular, but the current proposals are going to be costly.

Republicans are moving ahead with campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known to most Americans as Obamacare.

Many of them have attacked the landmark law as too costly. But a back-of-the-envelope estimate finds that the replacement plan being floated would end up costing the federal government and additional $600 billion over 10 years.

The estimate comes from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, which made a preliminary estimate Tuesday of the cost of various provisions in the GOP repeal and replace plan, known officially as the American Health Care Act.

The plan fulfills a longstanding pledge to replace the Obama administration's landmark Affordable Care Act. Based on the initial estimates of the cost of the new law, the replacement doesn't appear to be affordable.