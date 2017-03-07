President Donald Trump and Wall Street have a complicated relationship.
Most investors believe Trump is unequivocally good for the stock market, but they aren't thrilled with the way he is doing his job otherwise.
They also aren't terribly optimistic about what the rest of the year will hold for the market and believe that bond yields are on their way higher, according to a survey from brokerage Convergex that takes the Street's temperature each year.
For obvious reasons, this year's questions focused mostly on Trump. The new president's term so far has featured a series of record highs for the major indexes, but also a steady stream of incendiary headlines that, while posing potential risks ahead, have yet to shake the market's confidence.
"It is clear from the results that most of the respondents feel President Trump will have a positive impact on the near-term prospects of the financial market, even if they don't necessarily agree with his overall vision for the country," Convergex President and CEO Eric Noll said in a statement.