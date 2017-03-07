The survey's responses do reflect a wide divergence of opinions about the new administration.

For instance, nearly 74 percent say Trump has had either a "very positive" or "somewhat positive" effect on the "general investment climate" for stocks. Moreover, 57.1 percent said he would be better for the stock market against just 21.5 percent who thought his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, would have had a stronger impact.

However, when it comes to overall job approval, the market feels far less certain.

The president garnered barely 40 percent of respondents who "strongly approve" or "approve" of his performance. It gets worse: The biggest response of any choice came for "strongly disapprove," with 28.4 percent, while 13.5 percent disapprove. In total, that puts the disapproval level at 42 percent to 40 percent, despite the belief that Trump is net positive for the market.

The outlook for the rest of the year isn't particularly rosy, either. Survey respondents put their expectations for the Dow industrials at an average 20,740, which actually is marginally lower from the current level.

Investors badly want tax reform, with 54.4 percent selecting it as the most beneficial of Trump's priorities and 46.2 percent believing that a reduction in corporate rates specifically will be the best thing for stocks. Their expectations, though, are in line with political realities, with most seeing Congress getting a bill through by the second half of 2017 or later.

The two biggest risks by far are the threat of a trade or currency war (31.8 percent), and Trump's inability to get his agenda through Congress (31 percent).

The survey received a record showing this year, with 359 responses across a swath of investment professionals. To be sure, the results shouldn't be viewed as gospel, with a relatively high margin of error of plus or minus 10 percentage points.

However, the sentiment does bear resemblance to other surveys.