Opel will understand it should ‘copy paste’ our model, says Peugeot chief

Peugeot can help Opel reverse ten years of red ink by showing the European brand how it achieved its own turnaround, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Peugeot parent PSA group told CNBC on Tuesday.
"The most convincing argument that we can send to them is to show them what we have done at PSA over the last four years. Everybody knows the turnaround, everybody can see the results…Because we have succeeded in our own turnaround we may have a chance to help Opel to become also a great company," said Carlos Tavares, speaking at the Geneva Motor Show.
The car chief was speaking the day after his company shelled out 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to buy Opel from U.S. motor giant General Motors (GM) to create the Europe's second-largest carmaker.