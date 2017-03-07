    ×

    Shares of RV maker Thor drop nearly 10% on narrower profit margins

    Shares of recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries fell nearly 10 percent during the regular trading session Tuesday as Wall Street focused on the company's shrinking profit margins.

    Gross profit margins fell to 13.3 percent in the fiscal second quarter, down from 15.3 percent in the year-ago period, Thor said in its earnings release Monday. The company attributed the narrower profit margin primarily to its acquisition last June of motorhome manufacturer Jayco for about $576 million in cash.

    The Indiana-based company reported quarterly earnings and revenue above expectations. For the fiscal second quarter, its earnings of $1.23 per share beat Thomson Reuters estimates by a penny. Sales of $1.59 billion also beat a Reuters consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.

    Despite Tuesday's losses, shares of Thor held gains of more than 80 percent over the past 12 months.

    Programming note: Thor Chief Executive Bob Martin will be on CNBC's "Mad Money" at 6 p.m., ET, Tuesday.

