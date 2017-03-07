We may have found the world's most high-tech bus stop

The wait is over for some commuters in Singapore.



At one of the city-state's bus stops, a new concept has been unveiled with the aim of making waiting more fun for commuters. Commuters can tap into free Wi-Fi, grab a physical book, download an E-Book using a QR code or even ride on a swing.



The setup also boasts digital boards with schedules, weather and community information. A green space with solar panels to help offset electricity costs sits atop the bus stop.

Singapore's Urban Development Authority and other agencies worked along with architects from DP Architects as a corporate social responsibility initiative. The concept hopes to rethink how infrastructure like bus stops can double as a social hub, encouraging people to connect and use the space in the same way they might think of a small local park.

