The Trump game changer that could soon turbocharge the US gas industry

"Shale gas from the U.S. changed the game," Birol said, but he said it could create another wave in world markets if the United States goes through a new burst of activity.

"It could bring the cost down in the U.S. and give a big boost to industry," said Birol. "It can provide attractive alternatives to coal in Asia. It could provide a very attractive alternative to Russian pipeline gas in Europe. It may change the gas prospects in the U.S. and, more importantly, the world."

The United States is already an exporter of natural gas with Cheniere's liquefied natural gas shipments out of the Sabine Pass in Louisiana, and with pipeline gas shipments to Mexico.



Cheniere has two LNG trains in operation and will have five, plus other capacity is planned by 2019. The United States currently has 9 million tons of capacity, and there is another 55 million to 60 million tons under construction, according to IHS Markit.

For now the industry is coping with low prices, and IHS has said it foresees the next five years as a period of flat prices, but the industry is moving along with new investments nonetheless.

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods announced a $20 billion spending program at CERAWeek, the annual energy conference sponsored by IHS Markit. Exxon's plan includes 11 projects that will create new demand for gas. Exxon has said it would double shale production over the next decade.