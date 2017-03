You're probably familiar with the most popular itemized deductions, including the one you take for home mortgage interest or for charitable contributions. You also can take advantage of other expenses, including sales taxes and certain investment-related costs.

Be warned. It's also easy to mess up these lesser-known deductions, so be sure to work closely with your tax preparer.

"Use a tax professional, especially if you don't understand it," said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner of Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts. "Nobody wants the IRS poking around on them."