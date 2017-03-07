US to settle with Chinese phone maker ZTE for $1 billion over alleged Iran sales

Chinese cellphone maker ZTE has agreed to a roughly $1 billion settlement with the United States over allegedly running afoul of American sanctions on technology sales to Iran, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC on Tuesday.

The Commerce and Justice Departments are expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday.

The Commerce Department announced in March 2016 that it would ban U.S. exports to the Chinese company amid accusations that it re-sold goods to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, according to Bloomberg, which reported the news earlier Tuesday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.



