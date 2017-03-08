Google will turn to partners rather than acquisitions to push its cloud, says exec

Microsoft may be putting LinkedIn's sales team to use — but a big acquisition is probably not how Google will reach its customers, Google's senior vice president of Cloud.
"If I could inexpensively pick up a killer sales force without a lot of the other things that I don't necessarily need, yeah, I'd be all there," Diane Greene said. "We're taking the most optimal route to serve our customers."
Greene spoke to CNBC's "Closing Bell" from Google's cloud conference in San Francisco on Wednesday.
While Google may not be on the hunt for takeover targets, it is building out through partners, Greene said. At Wednesday's conference, Google announced support from partners like Pivotal and Rackspace.