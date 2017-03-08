European markets seen lower; UK unveils Budget; Adidas, Deutsche Post, Altice to report

European markets are expected to open lower this Wednesday as investors take on a defensive approach ahead of the next meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 is seen 8 points lower at 7,330; the DAX is set to start off by 27 points at 11,938 and the CAC 40 should open lower by 8 points at 4,946.

Investors will be focused on earnings and rate decisions while keeping an eye on political events. Altice, Adidas and Deutsche Post are among the companies reporting this Wednesday.

The British finance minister is presenting in parliament the latest spring budget – the last budget before the government begins Brexit negotiations with the EU.

Also on the calendar are the rate decision of the Polish central bank and the meeting of the executive board meeting of the Swedish Riksbank.

Meanwhile, the conservative candidate to the French presidential election, Francois Fillon has been involved in fresh allegations over an undeclared 50,000 euros loan.

