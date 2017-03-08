Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; economic data eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday morning as traders focused on fresh economic data ahead of a probable interest rate hike next week.



Market expectations for a rate hike held at around 85 percent on Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed's monetary policy committee is set to meet between March 14 and 15.



On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP payrolls for February released at 8.15 a.m ET with productivity and unit labor costs for the final three months of 2016 due to follow at 8.30 a.m ET. Wholesale trade data for January is scheduled for 10.00 a.m ET.

On the earnings front, Valspar, Bob Evans, Express and Vera Bradley are scheduled to report before the bell. Camping World, Sunrun, United Natural Foods and Bankrate are all due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was flat on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed flat, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.47 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.74 a barrel, down 0.75 percent.

Oil prices edged lower after industry data pointed to a ninth consecutive week of inventory builds which inflamed concerns regarding global oversupply.

—CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.