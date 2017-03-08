Women now account for 25% of senior management roles globally, study finds

Women held 25 percent of senior management roles in 2017 globally, up one percentage point from 2016, Grant Thornton said in a report issued in conjunction with International Women's Day.

Eastern Europe fared well, with 38 percent of senior roles held by women and only 9 percent of businesses lacking women in senior roles. Grant Thornton said the region owed some of its strong performances to the "legacy of communist principles which have placed women as equals for generations."

Russia, was the only country in which every business surveyed had a woman on its senior leadership team, according to the report.

The findings for 2017 in the report were based on interviews done between July and December 2016. But experts said more needs to be done to level the playing field for women at all levels of the corporate ladder.

The report noted that the percentage of companies that had no female participation at senior level globally rose by a percentage point in 2017 to 34 percent. Developed Asia Pacific had a staggering 54 percent of business that had no women in senior roles, compared to only 13 percent of companies that did.

In the U.S., the scenario remained unchanged from a year earlier — 23 percent of senior roles were held by women and 31 percent of businesses had no women in senior positions.