Nike launches sports hijab in latest Middle Eastern push

Sportswear giant Nike has launched a "performance" hijab, aiming to get more Middle Eastern women and girls to play sport.

The company says it spent a year creating the Nike Pro Hijab, which is made with breathable "power mesh" fabric, and will come in two sizes.

"The Nike Pro Hijab has been a year in the making but its impetus can be traced much further back to Nike's founding mission, to serve athletes, with the signature addendum: If you have a body, you're an athlete," the company said in an emailed statement.

It will also come with elastic binding which can be adjusted depending on which sport is being played, and is made long to avoid becoming untucked.