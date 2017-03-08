These developing countries have the highest rate of female entrepreneurs

Lower-income countries such as Uganda and Bangladesh have some of the highest rates of female entrepreneurs, even though conditions can be discouraging, MasterCard's research showed.

MasterCard's Index of Women Entrepreneurs Report 2017, released to coincide with International Women's Day, found that more women in developing markets were driven by necessity to start their own enterprise, as opposed to pursuing a promising business opportunity.

The report studied and ranked 54 countries based on indicators that determine how easy it is for female business owners to thrive on a scale of one (least favorable) to 100 (most favorable).