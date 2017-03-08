    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower; economic data and auctions in focus

    Andrew Renneisen | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors eyed economic data and auctions.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5469 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1432 percent.

    Wednesday will see the auction of $20 billion in 10-year notes. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has signaled a U.S. interest rate would be likely this month with the Federal Open Market Committee scheduled to meet on March 14-15.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP payrolls for February released at 8.15 a.m ET with productivity and unit labor costs for the final three months of 2016 due to follow at 8.30 a.m ET. Wholesale trade data for January is scheduled for 10.00 a.m ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.5 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.74 a barrel, down 0.75 percent.

    Oil prices edged lower after industry data pointed to a ninth consecutive week of inventory builds which inflamed concerns regarding global oversupply.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---