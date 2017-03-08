US Treasurys edge lower; economic data and auctions in focus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors eyed economic data and auctions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5469 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.1432 percent.

Wednesday will see the auction of $20 billion in 10-year notes. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has signaled a U.S. interest rate would be likely this month with the Federal Open Market Committee scheduled to meet on March 14-15.

