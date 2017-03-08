Wikileaks dump: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft react to claims CIA hacked iPhones, TVs

Major technology companies including Apple, Samsung and Microsoft have moved to reassure customers they are safe after a massive Wikileaks document dump revealed devices from phones to TVs were the target of hacks by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Wikileaks released 8,761 documents and files on Tuesday outlining the CIA's hacking toolkit. In one instant it described an attack against a Samsung internet-connected TV which was developed alongside U.K. spy agency MI5, in which the set is in a "fake-off" mode, so the owner thinks it is off when it's actually on. The "fake-off" mode acts as a bug, recording conversations in the room and sends them over to the CIA.

"Protecting consumers' privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung. We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter," a Samsung spokesperson told CNBC by email.

The CIA also has 14 "zero-day exploits" – software vulnerabilities that have no fix yet – to hack Apple's iOS devices such as iPads and iPhones. The Wikileaks documents show how these exploits were shared with other organizations including the National Security Agency (NSA) and GCHQ, another U.K. spy agency. The CIA did not tell Apple about these vulnerabilities meaning they couldn't be fixed.