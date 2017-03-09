Adidas partners with reggae star Chronixx as rivalry with Rihanna’s Puma Fenty sneaker hots up

Two sportswear giants have gone head to head this week, with singer Rihanna showing her latest Fenty collection for Puma at Paris Fashion Week and Adidas announcing a collaboration with upcoming reggae star Chronixx.

Rihanna presented a school-inspired Autumn Winter 2017 collection for Puma at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, which will hit stores this fall, while her latest Fenty collection is available online from today.

Rihanna – full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty – said her latest designs were inspired by school cliques such as nerds, jocks and skaters, and presented the collection at the Bibliothèque National de France.