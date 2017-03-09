Analyst bullish on JC Penney: Every single retailer has to try new things

Expert: Every single retail company needs to try new things 2 Hours Ago | 02:32

Department stores need to find a way to reinvent themselves and J.C. Penney appears to be doing just that, retail analyst Dana Telsey told CNBC on Thursday.

The retailer announced Thursday that it is going to expand its home services by testing six new programs in 100 stores.

Starting later this month, shoppers will see signs in some J.C. Penney home departments and on its digital storefront for services in bathroom remodeling, home heating and cooling systems, quick-ship and installed blinds, whole home water solutions, awnings and smart home technology.

"Every single company has to try new things. If you are just going to sit there and be an apparel company the entire time you're not going to capture the new demographic, the new customers," Telsey said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"Being able to change, I think, is a good thing."