    Buy Facebook because new video, Snapchat–like features will drive growth, JPMorgan says

    Instagram Stories
    Source: Instagram

    Investors should buy Facebook shares because its earnings will top expectations this year, according to JPMorgan, which reiterated its overweight rating on the social media internet company.

    "We believe a key driver behind FB's faster user growth is an accelerating pace of product changes as FB emphasizes a video & camera-first platform," analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

    "Some of FB's product changes are innovative (i.e., Instagram 10 photos/videos carousel post, FB video app for TV), while others are quite similar to offerings on other platforms (Instagram Stories), acknowledging shifting usage & increased competition in younger demos. However, either way Facebook's product changes are working to drive engagement at scale ... Facebook remains our favorite large-cap idea."

    Facebook launched its Snapchat clone "Messenger Day" globally Thursday.

