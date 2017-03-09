Buy Facebook because new video, Snapchat–like features will drive growth, JPMorgan says

Investors should buy Facebook shares because its earnings will top expectations this year, according to JPMorgan, which reiterated its overweight rating on the social media internet company.



"We believe a key driver behind FB's faster user growth is an accelerating pace of product changes as FB emphasizes a video & camera-first platform," analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

"Some of FB's product changes are innovative (i.e., Instagram 10 photos/videos carousel post, FB video app for TV), while others are quite similar to offerings on other platforms (Instagram Stories), acknowledging shifting usage & increased competition in younger demos. However, either way Facebook's product changes are working to drive engagement at scale ... Facebook remains our favorite large-cap idea."



Facebook launched its Snapchat clone "Messenger Day" globally Thursday.

