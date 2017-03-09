Here's why Japan is obsessed with robots

If you think robots are poised to completely take over the service sector, think again. Many of the robots CNBC visited at banks, restaurants, and stores in Tokyo were not fully embraced by consumers for their usefulness. Rather, they were seen as a novelty to play and interact with momentarily while waiting — but maybe entertainment is part of their purpose?
Two robots visited by CNBC had grabbed global headlines last year, but were now no longer in service: a humanoid robot at a department store and a train station robot meant to assist travelers. It wasn't clear from the human staff if the robots were removed because they were ineffective or if their original purpose was just testing.
Either way, robots aren't taking over the world — just yet.
