House Oversight Committee wants to know how the White House archives Trump's deleted tweets

The House Oversight Committee, the congressional committee responsible for investigating the executive branch, wants to understand how the White House is archiving President Donald Trump's tweets from his personal account.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah) and Democrat Elijah Cummings (D., Maryland), addressed a letter to the White House and 55 federal agencies, asking how the Trump administration is complying with the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act.

"Many of the messages sent from [President Trump's twitter] accounts are likely to be presidential records and therefore must be preserved. It has been reported, however, that President Trump has deleted tweets, and if those tweets were not archived it could pose a violation of the Presidential Records Act," the letter stated.

Red flags were raised about proper documentation after recent reports of administration officials using apps like Confide, a messaging app where texts disappear after watching them, Signal, and Whatsapp.

To avoid this problem during Barack Obama's presidency, the Obama administration implemented auto-archiving capabilities on its accounts.

Chaffetz and Cumming have requested that the Trump Administration provide information about archiving the presidency by March 22.