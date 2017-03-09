For Green, like many other professional athletes, coming into that kind of money at such an early age had its challenges.

"I liken it to hitting the lottery," said Marc Minker, who has worked with professional athletes and is the lead managing director at CBIZ MHM, a New York-based national accounting and professional services firm.

"Even if it's league minimum, it's still a lot of money really quickly compared to the normal. Very often, you have an ability to walk before you run; that doesn't work in this context."

The first challenge was finding a financial advisor Green could trust.

"The most important decision I made is surrounding myself with the team that I have," Green said. In order to do that, he heeded one piece of advice from his father, he said: "ask questions."

Ben Clammer, an executive director at JPMorgan Private Bank, also advises young athletes to meet with several advisors from different firms.

"Focus on advisors that talk more about strategy and advice rather than products and solutions," he said.

"I'd also recommend finding an advisor that doesn't just work with athletes but rather a diverse set of wealthy individuals from many disciplines. They will have a unique perspective that you will benefit from."