JC Penney wants to remodel your bathroom

When you think about remodeling a bathroom, you don't think about J.C. Penney, but CEO Marvin Ellison wants to change that.

The department store is going to expand its home services by testing six new programs in 100 stores. Shoppers can buy a GE washing machine, arrange for a bathroom remodel consultation, get a haircut at a JCPenney salon by InStyle and pick up some new Nike gear — all in one trip.

Starting later this month, shoppers will see signs in the J.C. Penney home departments and on its digital storefront for services in bathroom remodeling, home heating and cooling systems, quick-ship and installed blinds, whole home water solutions, awnings and smart home technology.

"It's a $300 billion market that we believe we have the opportunity to pick up some significant market share," Ellison said during an exclusive interview on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

