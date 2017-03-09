Mitch McConnell thinks tax reform will take longer than Trump claimed

Republicans have started a packed legislative calendar by pushing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. For both political and procedural reasons, the GOP aims to pass health-care reform first, then turn to tax reform.



Republicans have two chances for a procedure called budget reconciliation, which requires only a Senate majority and can bypass Democratic opposition. McConnell said "we know (Democratic senators are) not going to participate."

They have chosen to use fiscal 2017 reconciliation for Obamacare, then the fiscal 2018 process for tax reform.

"Before we do the tax — which is actually very well finalized — but we can't submit it until the health care statutorily or otherwise," President Donald Trump told reporters late last month before a White House budget meeting.

Both Obamacare repeal and tax reform were key Trump campaign promises. The president and GOP congressional leaders say an overhaul of the tax system will help to unlock economic growth and encourage companies to stay in the United States.

Trump's pledges to trim taxes for businesses and slash regulations, in particular, have helped to power a strong stock market performance since his election in November.

Republicans introduced a bill to replace the ACA this week, the American Health Care Act, and have moved quickly to pass it into law, with Trump's support. Both conservative and moderate pockets of the GOP have criticized parts of the plan, on top of staunch Democratic opposition, threatening to slow the process and derail Trump's broader agenda.