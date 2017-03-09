Picking Paramount's chief: Viacom and talent wars in the digital age

Bakish said, "We felt it was appropriate to change leadership," after ousting Brad Grey, who had run the studio for 12 years, a period that ended with a number of high-cost flops.

After Paramount drove the largest percent of the U.S. box office in 2011 of any of the studios, it fell from the top spot to sixth or seventh position every year since then. Now, experts say the most important thing is finding winning content. "Jim [Gianopolus] is one of the most respected and well-liked execs in film today," says the CEO of REDEF, Jason Hirschhorn. "He is a perfect candidate to put the studio back on track, attract creative and exec talent and set them up for the digital realities of content."

FBR analyst Barton Crockett points to Disney, whose studio is run by Alan Horn, as the gold standard. "Ultimately you need both a content guy and a digital guy, but the content side is harder," says Crockett. "Digital distribution can't save a bad movie. Sometimes you put a new chief in a new seat and you can capture lighting in a bottle like Horn has at Disney."

Gianopulos would "afford immediate and necessary credibility after years of Paramount being adrift," says Wunderlich analyst Matt Harrigan. "The cupboard is so bare on the franchise and development side, with not great execution even on a franchise like the last 'Star Trek' globally, that [content development] has to take top priority."

Harrigan says that the company suffered during the corporate drama, including lawsuits, talk of selling Paramount, and the exploration of recombining Viacom and CBS. "I think that talent and scripts avoided Paramount during the Redstone-Dauman infighting period and it is vital that someone with a broad network of talent relationships be plugged in immediately if Paramount is to inspire any confidence on extricating itself from its bottom-dweller position," Harrigan said.